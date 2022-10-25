Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’ after Deepavali but relatively better than previous years

The capital's air quality index was 326 at 8 a.m. on October 25, 2022.

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 25, 2022 11:00 IST

A layer of smog over New Delhi sky a day after Deepavali celebration on October 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A night after people across the city violated a ban and burst firecrackers on Deepavali, the air quality of the national capital worsened and continued in the “very poor” category on Tuesday morning (October 25.) But the air quality is better than the night after Deepavali last year.  

The AQI (air quality index) of the capital was 326 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, up from 312 at 4 p.m. on Monday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Last year, Diwali was on November 4 and at 8 a.m. on November 5, the AQI was 451 (“severe” category).

Better air quality this year is also because the AQI on the day before Diwali (Sunday) this year was the lowest AQI recorded in Delhi a day before Deepavali in the last seven years, according to CPCB data.  

Experts had predicted that Delhi could witness better air quality after Deepavali this year, as Deepavali was earlier than last year and due to this, meteorological factors will aid in better dispersion of pollutants this year after Deepavali. 

Last month, the Delhi government announced a complete ban on all types of firecrackers, including the green firecrackers, till January 1, 2023. But it was violated across the city on Sunday and Monday.

