Delhi’s air quality turns ‘severe’ for first time this season: CPCB

Updated - November 13, 2024 06:13 pm IST - New Delhi

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi’s air quality reaches ‘severe’ levels with AQI of 418

PTI

Vehicles ply on a road amid the smog as air quality falls to ‘severe’ category at Mayur Vihar Phase 1, in New Delhi on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi’s air quality turned ‘severe’ for the first time this season on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 418.

In comparison, the national capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) — recorded at 4 p.m. every day — stood at 334 on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

Delhi airport sees seven flight diversions owing to bad weather

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), the air quality was ‘very poor’ with a reading of 366.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe plus’.

Delhi AQI drops to 361 in ‘very poor’ category as smog engulfs national capital

Of the 36 monitoring stations in Delhi, 30 reported air quality in the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

