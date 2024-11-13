 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi’s air quality turns ‘severe’ for first time this season: CPCB

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi’s air quality reaches ‘severe’ levels with AQI of 418

Updated - November 13, 2024 06:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Vehicles ply on a road amid the smog as air quality falls to ‘severe’ category at Mayur Vihar Phase 1, in New Delhi on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

Vehicles ply on a road amid the smog as air quality falls to ‘severe’ category at Mayur Vihar Phase 1, in New Delhi on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi’s air quality turned ‘severe’ for the first time this season on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 418.

In comparison, the national capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) — recorded at 4 pm every day — stood at 334 on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), the air quality was ‘very poor’ with a reading of 366.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe plus’.

Of the 36 monitoring stations in Delhi, 30 reported air quality in the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Published - November 13, 2024 05:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi / air pollution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.