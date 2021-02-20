Delhi’s air quality to remain ‘poor’

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida was in the “poor” category on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“Surface winds are low and is likely to improve significantly for the next three days. Improvement in ventilation and AQI is expected for the next three days. The AQI is likely to stay in ‘poor’ category till February 23,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The speed of surface-level winds was “low”, which led to accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

Also, the “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “moderate”. This led to lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

The AQI of Delhi was 250 on Saturday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 258 and 269.