November 29, 2022 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

The city continued to have “very poor” quality air on Monday, showed the 4 p.m. daily official bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened to 333 from 328 on Sunday. The Central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecast “very poor” category AQI for the next three days.

A higher value of AQI means an increase in air pollution.