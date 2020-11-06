Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘severe’ category; worst since Dec. 2019

NEW DELHI

06 November 2020 00:29 IST

Over 42% of city’s pollution due to farm fires, which is maximum so far this season

The Capital’s air quality deteriorated on Thursday and settled in the “severe” category with an average 24-hour score on the Air Quality Index (AQI) of 450, the highest since December 30, 2019, when it was 446.

Air quality monitoring agencies said that 42% of the city’s pollution was caused due to farm fires, which was the maximum so far this season.

Smog clears

On Wednesday, thick smog engulfed the city and the AQI was in the “very poor” category at 343. It slowly rose to the “severe” category as conditions were unfavourable for the dispersal of smoke from the farm fires. The smog, however, cleared on Thursday.

Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Noida also recorded ‘severe’ air pollution according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe“. “Severe” air quality, according to the CPCB, affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, said that the air quality suddenly deteriorated from around 12 p.m. on Wednesday as the wind direction from stubble burning side led to the trapping of intruded fire-related and local pollutants to a layer very close to the surface.

“The AQI is likely to improve to the lower end of the “severe” to higher end of the “very poor” category for the next two days as accumulated load is very high,” SAFAR said.

It added that the SAFAR-synergised stubble fire counts over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and neighbouring areas increased significantly and stood at 4,135 on Wednesday, the highest of the season and the stubble burning share in PM2.5 in Delhi’s air is estimated at 42% for Thursday.

“Better dispersion condition and not-so-low day-time boundary layer height is forecast for the next two days is likely to improve air quality unless more than estimated fire-related emission take place,” the bulletin added.