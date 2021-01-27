Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida was in the “very poor” category on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The national capital’s air quality is not expected to improve much in the coming days.

“No significant change in ventilation index is forecast for the next three days. The AQI is likely to marginally improve and the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category is forecast for the next three days,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

Also, the speed of surface-level winds was “moderate”, which aided in lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

But the “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “low”. This also led to accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

The AQI of Delhi was 318 on Wednesday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 317 and 342 respectively.