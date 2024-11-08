ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' on November 8

Published - November 08, 2024 10:58 am IST - New Delhi

Meanwhile, a thick layer of morning mist and smog blanketed the city as the minimum temperature dropped to 18.1 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees above normal; AQI stood at 387

PTI

Security Guard seen at Kartavya Path amid the smog as Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the ‘Very Poor’ category, in New Delhi on Thursday, November 7. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Friday (November 8, 2024) morning, with the AQI reaching 387 while more than 15 monitoring stations reported air quality levels in the worst zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 9 am, the AQI stood at 387, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The 24-hour average AQI, recorded until 4 pm daily, was reported at 367 on Thursday (November 7, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Air quality commission doubles fine on farmers for stubble burning

CPCB's Sameer app data, which provides hourly AQI updates, showed that out of 38 monitoring stations, 18 were in the 'severe' category with readings above 400.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The stations included Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, Nehru Marg, Mundka, Jahangirpuri, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, DTU, Narela, Nehru Nagar, Moti Bagh, Patparganj, RK Puram, Sonia Vihar, Sirifort, and Vivek Vihar among others.

Delhi’s air pollution: vehicular emissions top contributor, says study  

According to AQI classifications, a 0-50 range is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a thick layer of morning mist and smog blanketed the city as the minimum temperature dropped to 18.1 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees above normal.

Why is Delhi’s air quality deteriorating? | Explained

At 8.30 am, humidity levels stood at 96 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 32 degrees Celsius.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

air pollution / Delhi

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US