Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' on November 8

Meanwhile, a thick layer of morning mist and smog blanketed the city as the minimum temperature dropped to 18.1 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees above normal; AQI stood at 387

Published - November 08, 2024 10:58 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Security Guard seen at Kartavya Path amid the smog as Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the ‘Very Poor’ category, in New Delhi on Thursday, November 7.

Security Guard seen at Kartavya Path amid the smog as Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the ‘Very Poor’ category, in New Delhi on Thursday, November 7. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Friday (November 8, 2024) morning, with the AQI reaching 387 while more than 15 monitoring stations reported air quality levels in the worst zone.

At 9 am, the AQI stood at 387, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The 24-hour average AQI, recorded until 4 pm daily, was reported at 367 on Thursday (November 7, 2024).

Air quality commission doubles fine on farmers for stubble burning

CPCB's Sameer app data, which provides hourly AQI updates, showed that out of 38 monitoring stations, 18 were in the 'severe' category with readings above 400.

The stations included Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, Nehru Marg, Mundka, Jahangirpuri, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, DTU, Narela, Nehru Nagar, Moti Bagh, Patparganj, RK Puram, Sonia Vihar, Sirifort, and Vivek Vihar among others.

Delhi’s air pollution: vehicular emissions top contributor, says study  

According to AQI classifications, a 0-50 range is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, a thick layer of morning mist and smog blanketed the city as the minimum temperature dropped to 18.1 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees above normal.

Why is Delhi’s air quality deteriorating? | Explained

At 8.30 am, humidity levels stood at 96 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 32 degrees Celsius.

