Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’, layer of smog over city for ninth day post-Diwali

Delhi’s air quality reaches severe levels, blamed on stubble-burning, Diwali fireworks, and low wind speed

Updated - November 09, 2024 10:32 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
India Gate is barely visible under the thick smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'Very Poor' category at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Thursday.

India Gate is barely visible under the thick smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the ‘Very Poor’ category at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A layer of smog covered the national capital on Saturday (November 9, 2024) morning and the air quality was recorded in the “very poor” category with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 358 at 9 a.m., according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Data from the CPCB's Sameer App, which provides hourly AQI updates, showed that the air quality at Bawana and New Moti Bagh stations was in the severe category with readings of 409 at both.

Delhi has been witnessing very high of level of air pollution for the past few weeks which has been primarily blamed on stubble-burning in neighbouring states, Diwali fireworks and low wind speed.

The AQI was in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday (November 8, 2024) morning as well, with a reading of 387.

The AQI classifications are as follows: 0-50 is ‘good,’ 51-100 is ‘satisfactory,’ 101-200 is ‘moderate,’ 201-300 is ‘poor,’ 301-400 is ‘very poor,’ and 401-500 is ‘severe.’

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday (November 9, 2024), four notches above the season’s average.

The humidity level stood at 98% at 8.30 a.m., according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 32 degrees Celsius.

Published - November 09, 2024 10:26 am IST

