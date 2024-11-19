The overall air quality of Delhi continued to be in the ‘severe +’ category on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) morning. Air pollution of many other cities and towns in North India were also in the ‘severe’ or ‘severe +’ zone.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s overall 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 488 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday — the worst in the country.

Data showed that the AQI reading continues to be maxed out at 500 at many of the observation stations in Delhi.

Air pollution is likely to remain in the ‘severe’ category till November 21, according to official data.

DU, JNU shift to online classes as air quality worsens

Delhi University would shift to online classes till November 23 and the Jawaharlal Nehru University till November 22, the varsities announced amid worsening air quality levels in the city.

Delhi University in a notification said regular classes in “physical mode” will resume on November 25. JNU, in its statement, said it would conduct all classes online till November 22.

The schedule of exams and interviews, however, remains unchanged, the universities said.

The Delhi government has termed the air situation a “medical emergency” and urged institutions to take preventive measures in the interest of public health.

The two major factors affecting the city’s air are weather conditions and stubble burning.

Several schools and colleges in the region have already started shifting to online classes due to the poor air.

