Delhi’s air quality remains ‘severe plus’ for second consecutive day

The overall air quality of Delhi continued to be in the ‘severe +’ category on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) morning. Air pollution of many other cities and towns in North India were also in the ‘severe’ or ‘severe +’ zone.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s overall 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 488 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday — the worst in the country

.Data showed that the AQI reading continues to be maxed out at 500 at many of the observation stations in Delhi

.Air pollution is likely to remain in the ‘severe’ category till November 21, according to official data.