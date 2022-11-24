Delhi's air quality remains 'poor'

November 24, 2022 10:06 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - New Delhi

Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the "poor" category on Thursday, while the minimum temperature settled at 8.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, a bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 a.m. stood at 217.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 76 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

