Delhi’s air quality ‘poor’, likely to improve today

Despite rainfall, the air quality of the city remained in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday and is likely to improve to ‘satisfactory’ level on Thursday, said government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

“Marginal deterioration in air quality to the ‘poor’ category on Friday is expected,” SAFAR said.

PM2.5 level

On Wednesday, the average level of PM2.5 — deadly respirable particles, which is a chief pollutant — was 109.9 ug/m3, more than the safe limit of 60ug/m3, as per Indian standards in Delhi and NCR at 9 p.m., stated the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

However, the level was more than four times the safe limit of 25 ug/m3, as set by the World Health Organization.

The city’s AQI on Wednesday was 266, worse than Tuesday’s 254, according to the 4 p.m. bulletin of the CPCB that is the average of the past 24 hours.