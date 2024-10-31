GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi’s air quality plummets to ‘very poor’, likely to worsen after Deepavali

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said 377 teams have been formed to enforce the ban on firecrackers

Published - October 31, 2024 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
People throng Kamla Nagar market for Deepavali shopping amid police surveillance in New Delhi on Wednesday.

People throng Kamla Nagar market for Deepavali shopping amid police surveillance in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

On the eve of Deepavali, the national capital witnessed a rise in air pollution on Wednesday with as many as 10 monitoring stations in the city recording ‘very poor’ quality air.

The air quality is likely to worsen further, potentially reaching ‘severe’ levels, with firecrackers already being burst in different parts of the city, violating an existing ban. In the past, too, Delhiites have burst firecrackers during Deepavali, openly flouting the ban.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 307 (‘very poor’) at 4 p.m., up from 268 (‘poor’) on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Of the 40 air quality monitoring stations in the Capital, data from 38 were shared by the CPCB on Wednesday. The AQI in Anand Vihar and Mundka remained ‘severe’, with AQI levels above 400. It was in the ‘very poor’ category in Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Burari, Wazirpur, Nehru Nagar, North Campus, Vivek Vihar, Narela, and Jahangirpuri.

The city’s air quality is expected to remain poor in the coming days, posing serious health risks to residents, particularly those with respiratory issues.

According to the Central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category till November 2. It may enter the ‘severe’ category on October 31 and November 1 in case of additional emissions from firecrackers and stubble and waste fires, it stated.

Vehicular emission was the biggest contributor to Delhi’s pollution on Wednesday, accounting for 16.2%; it was 15.7% on Tuesday, according to the Centre’s Decision Support System for Air Quality Management.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said 377 teams have been formed to enforce the ban on firecrackers. A senior Delhi Police officer said all DCPs have been asked to form teams to ensure that firecrackers are not burst in their respective districts.

“Legal action will be taken against those found bursting firecrackers. They may also be booked under the BNS for violating government orders,” he said.

