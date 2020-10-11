Delhi

Delhi’s air quality likely to improve today: SAFAR

Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday after it dropped to such level on Wednesday for the first time in over three months. However, it is expected to marginally improve to the reach the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday, said government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

“The air quality index [AQI] is forecast to marginally improve to ‘moderate’ category for tomorrow. It is exepcted to further improve by Monday, but will remain in the ‘moderate’ category,” SAFAR said.

The agency also said that a shift in surface wind direction is forecast in Delhi from northwesterly to southeasterly by Monday and this could have a positive influence on the air quality during the week. Northwesterly winds bring in pollution from farm fires in Punjab and Haryana to the city.

The AQI in Delhi was 221 on Saturday, slightly up from 202 on Friday, as per Central Pollution Control Board data.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Saturday imposed a fine of ₹20 lakh on a demolition site of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Tansen Marg for violating dust pollution control norms, as per an official order.

