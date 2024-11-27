ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi's air quality improves slightly, nears 'poor' category

Published - November 27, 2024 09:59 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

An anti-smog gun on a multi-purpose vehicle sprays water droplets to curb air pollution in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Pollution levels in Delhi decreased slightly on Wednesday (November 27, 2024) morning with the air quality nearing the 'poor' category.

At 9 am, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 301, compared to a reading of 343 at 9 am on Tuesday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. A thick layer of haze continued to blanket the national capital.

Why is Delhi’s air quality deteriorating? | Explained

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Of the 38 monitoring stations that recorded air quality data, none reported levels in the severe category, according to the CPCB data.

What can Commission for Air Quality Management do to improve Delhi air?

On Tuesday (November 26, 2024) 17 of the national capital's 39 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the 'severe' category.

An AQI of 400 or higher -- classified as 'severe' -- poses significant health risks to both healthy individuals and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Meanwhile, the city's minimum temperature settled 0.2 notches above normal at 10.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

It has forecast mainly clear sky during the day while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

