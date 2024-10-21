Delhi’s Air Quality Index drops to ‘very poor’

A layer of smog enveloped several parts of the city on Monday (October 21, 2024) as the air quality index slipped into the very poor category for the first time in the season.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 307 at 9 a.m. with Anand Vihar remaining the worst hit with a reading of 361, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

The minimum temperature settled at 20.4° Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 35.8° Celsius.

At 8:30 a.m., humidity levels were recorded at 86%.