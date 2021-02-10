Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida was in the “very poor” category on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate but within the very poor category for the next two days. High end of very poor AQI is forecast on February 12,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The speed of surface-level winds reduced to “low”, which led to accumulation of pollutants near the surface. Also, the “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “moderate”. This led to lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

The AQI of Delhi was 305 on Tuesday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 313 and 347.