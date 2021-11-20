Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category; minimum temperature 14.5°C

The AQI in neighbouring Ghaziabad (342), Gurgaon (340) and Noida (363) was also in the 'very poor' category.

The national capital's air quality was in the 'very poor' category on November 20 but is predicted to improve significantly from November 21 owing to relatively strong winds.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) at 9 a.m. on November 20 was 377. It was slightly better on November 19 when the AQI was 370, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5°C, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The AQI in neighbouring Ghaziabad (342), Gurgaon (340) and Noida (363) was also in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the authorities concerned, the air quality is likely to improve "significantly" from November 21 owing to relatively strong winds.

To combat pollution, the Delhi government had on November 17 issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city and closure of schools and colleges till further orders.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at 26°C on November 20. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 a.m. was 85%. The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of very light rain.