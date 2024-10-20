Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category on October 20

The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category in the national capital on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the 24-hour average AQI at 9 a.m. in Delhi was recorded at 265.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 20.0 degrees Celsius. “Meanwhile, the humidity level stood at 91% at 8.30 am,” the IMD stated.

A layer of fog has engulfed parts of the national capital as air pollution continues to rise.

The weather department has predicted a clear sky for the day, and the maximum temperature is expected to be 36.0 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The AQI in the Anand Vihar area of Delhi dropped to 454 at 8:30 a.m., placing it in the ‘Severe’ category.

At ITO, the AQI stood at 232 at 8:30 am, classified as ‘Poor’, and Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 350, placing it in the ‘Very Poor’ category.

The AQI in Nehru Park and its surrounding areas was recorded at 254, categorised as ‘Poor’.

Notably, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI in the ‘Severe’ category can affect healthy individuals and seriously impact those with pre-existing conditions. AQI in the ‘Poor’ category can cause breathing discomfort with prolonged exposure, while the ‘Very Poor’ category can lead to respiratory illnesses.

Toxic foam on Yamuna River

Toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River on Sunday (October 20, 2024) as pollution levels in the river continue to rise.

Dinesh Kumar, an NGO owner who comes to clean the Yamuna Ghats on weekends, said, “There is a lot of foam in the river, which has made it toxic for the skin as well as the eyes. We face difficulties in the cleaning process... The untreated sewage water released into the river has caused a rapid decline in water quality.”