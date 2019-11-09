Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘poor’

Delhi’s air quality improved to “poor” on Saturday, from the “very poor” category , and is expected to be slightly better on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

EPCA extends ban

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) extended a ban on hot mix plants, stone crushers, and coal-based industries in Delhi and the NCR till Monday. A ban on construction activity in Delhi and NCR, imposed by the Supreme Court, is still in effect.

“Air quality in this range has become normal for Delhi at this time of the year,” said an official of the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research). SAFAR, which uses a different approach to gauging air quality, termed it “very poor” on Saturday.

“The wind speed is moderate and not too high. Higher wind speeds would have helped in reducing pollution further. Also, the humidity is moderate and is unfavourable for good air quality,” the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added.