Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘poor’ category

AQI recorded at 260 on Wednesday, down from 372 on Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 10, 2022 01:12 IST

Students arrive to attend classes after primary schools reopened in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The air quality of the national capital improved to the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday from ‘very poor’ a day earlier, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category for the next three days, as per the Central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 260 on Wednesday, down from 372 on Tuesday, stated the CPCB’s 4 p.m. daily official bulletin, which is considered the day’s official AQI.

The improvement in air quality, according to the Met Department, was because of favourable wind speed at night, sporadic rains in adjoining States and a considerable drop in emissions from stubble burning.

The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to PM 2.5 in Delhi was 5% on Wednesday, down from 9% on Tuesday, as per Central government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research). It was 34% on November 3, which was the season’s highest, and the air quality was ‘severe’ then.

During winter, the contribution of stubble burning to PM 2.5 levels in Delhi varies between 0 and 40%, depending on the number of farm fires and wind direction among other factors, said SAFAR.

