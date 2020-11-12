Delhi’s air quality improves slightly

It is expected to deteriorate to ‘very poor’ by Saturday

The air quality of Delhi and Noida improved slightly and remained in the “very poor” category on Thursday and Gurugram’s in the “poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The air quality of the Capital is expected to deteriorate to the higher end of the “very poor” category by Saturday. “Air quality is predicted to deteriorate and remain in higher-end of very poor levels in absence of any additional emissions due to fireworks during Diwali. The stubble burning induced impact in AQI is expected to increase from negligible to moderate for the next two days,” said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

A spike in PM 2.5, a chief pollutant, level in the small hours of Sunday, a day after Diwali, is likely and under zero firecracker scenario, the level of PM2.5 is likely to be lowest in the past four years, as not so calm surface winds in Delhi will help in dispersion of pollutants, as per SAFAR. The PM2.5 level in Delhi was 160.8 ug/m3 at 7 pm on Thursday — more than two and a half times the safe limit (60ug/m3) as per Indian standards.

The AQI (Air Quality Index) of Delhi was 314 on Thursday and the values for Gurugram and Noida were 293 and 305 respectively, as per CPCB’s 4 pm bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘’good’’, 51 and 100 ‘’satisfactory’’, 101 and 200 ‘’moderate’’, 201 and 300 ‘’poor’’, 301 and 400 ‘’very poor’’, and 401 and 500 ‘’severe’’.The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring states to PM2.5, a chief pollutant, in Delhi reduced to be around 2% on Thursday.

The biomass plume transport-level winds are now north-westerly and have high potential to transport biomass plume in the next three days, but the expected moderate surface winds in Delhi will not allow rapid accumulation of pollutants for a longer period. The air quality is expected to be in the high-end of the very poor to the lower end of the severe category is expected on Diwali night.

“The moderate easterly boundary layer winds are likely on Nov. 15 and November. Isolated rainfall under the influence of fresh western disturbance by 16th November is also expected. These 2 factors will help in flushing out the impact of any additional emissions and biomass related impact to make AQI in the lower end of very poor by late 16th November,” SAFAR said in a statement.