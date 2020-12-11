Delhi’s air quality improves, enters ‘poor’ category

New Delhi

11 December 2020 00:59 IST

Condition likely to improve on Friday

The air quality of Delhi and Gurugram improved to the ‘poor’ category on Thursday, while Noida’s stayed in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the CPCB.

Air quality of the national capital is expected to further improve on Friday due to scattered rainfall.

The effect of stubble burning on the city’s air quality was negligible on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

But the local surface-level winds were calm, which does not help in the dispersion of pollutants. Also, the mixing height, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was also low at night.

This also prevents pollutants from getting dispersed easily.

“Under the influence of fresh Western Disturbance, isolated to scattered rainfall and better ventilation conditions are expected on Friday and Saturday, and the AQI is likely to improve on to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category by Friday and likely to improve further on Saturday into ‘poor’ category in case of sufficient rain,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.

The AQI of Delhi was 284 on Thursday, down from 358 on Wednesday, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 217 and 310 respectively.