Delhi’s air quality improves, enters ‘poor’ category

The air quality of Delhi and Gurugram improved to the ‘poor’ category on Thursday, while Noida’s stayed in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the CPCB.
Air quality of the national capital is expected to further improve on Friday due to scattered rainfall.
The effect of stubble burning on the city’s air quality was negligible on Thursday.
But the local surface-level winds were calm, which does not help in the dispersion of pollutants. Also, the mixing height, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was also low at night.
This also prevents pollutants from getting dispersed easily.
“Under the influence of fresh Western Disturbance, isolated to scattered rainfall and better ventilation conditions are expected on Friday and Saturday, and the AQI is likely to improve on to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category by Friday and likely to improve further on Saturday into ‘poor’ category in case of sufficient rain,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.
The AQI of Delhi was 284 on Thursday, down from 358 on Wednesday, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 217 and 310 respectively.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath