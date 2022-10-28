Delhi's air quality drops to 'very poor' category

The air quality deteriorated from 333 on October 27 to 346 at 9.30 a.m. on October 28, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed

PTI New Delhi
October 28, 2022 12:34 IST

Delhi witnessed a clear morning on October 28 with the minimum temperature settling a notch below normal at 14.6 degrees Celsius. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The air quality in the National Capital was recorded in the "very poor" category on October 28 due to poor dispersion of pollutants owing to weak winds, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Capital witnessed a clear morning on October 28 with the minimum temperature settling a notch below normal at 14.6 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 90%, the weather office said.

Also Read
Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’ after Deepavali but relatively better than previous years

However, the air quality deteriorated from 333 on October 27 to 346 at 9.30 a.m. on October 28, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Delhi's Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded the AQI in the "severe" category with an index value of 443 at 9.20 a.m. on October 28.

Among the monitoring stations that recorded "very poor" air quality were Wazirpur (380), Patparganj (363), Vivek Vihar (397), Punjabi Bagh (370) and Jahangirpuri (397).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the IMD, the sky will remain clear through the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on October 27 had settled at 32.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app