Delhi’s air quality drops to poor category

The air quality of the city dropped to “poor” category for the first time this season on Wednesday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 217 at 12 pm. But this is the real time value and the not average of 24 hours, which is released at 4 pm every day by the CPCB and treated as the official figure.
The AQI was in the moderate category on Tuesday and was expected to drop to the poor category this week.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
