Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘severe’ level again

Stubble burning, slow local winds major reasons

The air quality in the Capital deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category again on Tuesday from the ‘very poor’ level, a day earlier.

The AQI (air quality index) has been ‘severe’ for four out of five days after Deepavali, which was celebrated on Thursday and saw large scale violation of the ban on bursting firecrackers.

Delhi’s air quality entered the ‘severe’ level for the first time this winter on Friday with an AQI of 462. The AQI was 437 on Saturday, 428 on Sunday, 390 on Monday, and 404 on Tuesday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours and considered the day’s AQI.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. The higher the AQI, the more the pollution.

Several other NCR cities, including Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad, and towns in north India such as Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, and Ballabgarh too witnessed ‘severe’ level of air pollution on Tuesday.

Stubble burning and slowing down of local winds were the major reasons for Tuesday’s toxic air quality.

The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to PM2.5 — a chief air pollutant — in Delhi was 27% on Tuesday and the number of active fires in the region was 3,476, according to the Centre-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

Though this contribution had come down from a high of 48% on Sunday, the local wind speed decreased on Tuesday, leading to the accumulation of pollutants.

Gufran Beig, founder project director, SAFAR, said, “From today afternoon, the local wind speed has declined, so dispersion of pollutants also slowed down. However, the impact of stubble burning continued to remain the same due to high-effective fire counts. AQI is likely to fluctuate between the higher end of the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ category in the next two days if the fire counts continue to remain high.”