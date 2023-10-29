Delhi’s air quality deteriorates; no respite likely till month end

October 29, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Delhi’s air quality slipped into the “very poor” category on Saturday and is unlikely to improve over the next three days, according to official data.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 304 (very poor) at 4 p.m. on Saturday, up from 261 (poor) a day earlier, as per the daily bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality was “very poor” in Greater Noida and “poor” in Noida and Gurugram.

A reading between zero and 50 on the AQI is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Prolonged exposure to “very poor” AQI is likely to cause respiratory illness, as per the CPCB.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) has issued an advisory for sensitive groups, such as the elderly, children, and those with existing respiratory conditions, asking them to avoid all outdoor physical activity. It has also suggested that those with asthma keep their medicines handy.

Air pollution spikes in Delhi and many other parts of north India every winter mainly due to meteorological factors and stubble burning.

‘Centre at fault’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Reena Gupta on Saturday lashed out at the BJP. She said north India has been struggling with air pollution, but the Narendra Modi-led Centre has not come up with any concrete action plan to deal with it.

“Out of the 50 most polluted cities in the world, 39 are in India, and 20 of them are located in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh,” Ms. Gupta said.

She charged the BJP with shutting down the website of the Central government-run air monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) after AAP highlighted data from the portal, which showed that “70% of Delhi’s air pollution comes from outside Delhi, mainly from the BJP-ruled States”.

AAP demanded a meeting of all the Environment Ministers from the north Indian States and the reopening of the SAFAR website.

In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP was trying to mislead the city residents by citing countrywide pollution statistics to evade the responsibility of providing clean air and water to the people of Delhi and Punjab.

“Dust pollution is increasing in Delhi with each passing day as roads are badly maintained. Garbage is also piling up while the Yamuna continues to remain polluted,” Mr. Kapoor said.

He said the Clean Air Programme launched by the Centre in 2019 has helped improve the AQI of 131 cities across the country.

War of words

The war of words between AAP and the BJP comes even as the Delhi Environment Minister, earlier this week, sought the suspension of Delhi Pollution Control Committee chairman Ashwani Kumar for stalling a study meant to find key sources of air pollution in the national capital.

The study was meant to put to rest the frequent tussles between the Delhi government, according to which the major sources of air pollution lie outside the city, and the Centre, which has on several occasions cited local pollutants as the main reason.

