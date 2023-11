Delhi's air quality deteriorates; AQI 'very poor' for 3rd straight day this week

November 01, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - New Delhi:

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 336 on Wednesday, November 1 morning bringing the air quality under the 'very poor' category for the fourth day in a row and the third straight day this week.

As per the SAFAR-India, the city's AQI has been in the 'very poor' category since Sunday (309).The AQI was recorded at 322 on Monday and 327 on Tuesday, as per the data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

Meanwhile, morning walkers of the national capital said that breathing is not as easy as it used to be in the summer months.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"It feels a bit uncomfortable to breathe while running due to pollution now as compared to in the summer months. I face congestion. We need to remain careful and take all precautions," said a morning walker near Mayur Vihar. In the Delhi University area and Pusa, the quality of air was recorded as 'very poor' with AQI at 391 and 311, respectively at 7 am today.

The quality of air in the IIT Delhi region also remained in the very poor category with an AQI of 329. The quality of air at the Airport (T3) and Mathura Road was also in the very poor category, with an AQI of 339 and 362 respectively.

Meanwhile, Noida recorded an AQI of 391 (very poor) and Gurugram 323 (very poor).Air Quality Index (AQI) is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms, which are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature, and colour.

The AQI from 0 to 100 is considered good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Last week, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that a 15-point winter action plan is being implemented one by one to curb pollution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT