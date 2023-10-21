HamberMenu
Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'moderate' category with AQI of 173

However, several parts of Delhi recorded air quality in the 'poor' category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality in Anand Vihar was recorded at 239

October 21, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - New Delhi

PTI, ANI
A anti smog gun sprying water against the pollution, even as the Delhis air quality improves to ‘moderate’ category, AQI stands at 196 , in New Delhi on Thursday morning. File

A anti smog gun sprying water against the pollution, even as the Delhis air quality improves to ‘moderate’ category, AQI stands at 196 , in New Delhi on Thursday morning. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The air quality in the national capital on Saturday morning was recorded in the 'moderate' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 173.

However, several parts of Delhi recorded air quality in the 'poor' category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality in Anand Vihar was recorded at 239.

New Moti Bagh in South Delhi almost breached the very poor category (301-400), with AQI at 293. Meanwhile, ITO recorded an AQI of 199. The air quality in the national capital on Friday morning was recorded in the 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 149.

The overall AQI has increased from 83 on Wednesday to 117 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) was above 200 (poor) at several places in the city during the day, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed. With the air quality deteriorating in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned that it would stop construction anywhere, may it be a private site or a government project, if dust and pollution control measures are not being taken.

Construction is going on at a whopping 6,000 sites in the city currently, an official release quoted municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal as saying on Friday.

