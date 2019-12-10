Delhi

Delhi’s air quality continues to be ‘very poor’

People in Delhi have been breathing air of

Photo Credit: V_V_KRISHNAN

Air quality in national capital stayed put in “very poor” category for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday as cold weather and calm winds allowed accumulation of pollutants.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 356 at 8.45 am.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”. An AQI above 500 falls in the “severe plus” category.

In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad recorded the worst AQI 400. The AQI in Greater Noida, Gurugram and Noida was 387, 326 and 382 respectively.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was 16°C while the humidity was recorded at 66%.

 

