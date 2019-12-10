Delhi’s air quality continues to be ‘very poor’

Air quality in national capital stayed put in “very poor” category for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday as cold weather and calm winds allowed accumulation of pollutants.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 356 at 8.45 am.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”. An AQI above 500 falls in the “severe plus” category.
In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad recorded the worst AQI 400. The AQI in Greater Noida, Gurugram and Noida was 387, 326 and 382 respectively.
The minimum temperature in Delhi was 16°C while the humidity was recorded at 66%.
Traffic moves on a smoggy weather as the Delhi's Air Quality touches to Hazardous Category in New Delhi.
A squirrel is seen chewing on a plastic bag.
A girl and her father seen wearing mask while riding in a motorbike.
Pollution masks have become a necessity even indoors.
Rag pickers sorting out the used plastic near Usmanpur village.
Thousands offered Chhath prayers in the polluted Yamuna in the Capital.
A worker sprinkles water on trees.
