Delhi’s air quality continues to be in ‘severe’ category

NEW DELHI

06 November 2021 11:12 IST

Situation likely to improve from Sunday evening: officials

Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the “severe” category for the second day on Saturday as people burst crackers late on Thursday despite a ban.

Several other NCR cities such as Gurugram and Greater Noida and towns in North India such as Baghpat and Bulandshahr also reported severe air pollution.

Air pollution at severe levels “affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases”, according to the CPCB.

The air quality index (AQI ) of Delhi is expected to improve from Sunday evening, as per authorities.

The AQI of Delhi was 446 on Saturday at 10 a.m., as per Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data.

The AQI of Delhi was 444 at 6 a.m. on Friday. The AQI of the day for Friday was 462, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours and considered the day’s AQI.

Friday had the worst air quality in the day after Diwali in five years, as per official data, and was also the first day with “severe” air pollution this winter season.

The air pollution is due to a combination of an increased impact of stubble burning, low local wind speed and emissions from bursting of crackers.

“Fog/smog conditions today [Nov. 6] morning has improved in Delhi NCR as forecasted. A shallow fog with visibility of 600 to 800 m was reported at its two airports during 0530 till 0930 hrs. It has been due to westerly to northwesterly winds set in and have also reached 8 to 15 kmph and some humidity reduction or moisture dry up,” IMD said in a statement.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.