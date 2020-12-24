Delhi’s air quality continues to be in ‘severe’ category

New Delhi

24 December 2020 11:43 IST

Marginal improvement likely on December 25, says monitoring agency

The air quality in the national capital continued to be in the “severe” category on Thursday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Severe air pollution levels affect “healthy people” and “seriously impact” those with existing diseases, according to the board.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was 427 at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The air quality was in the “severe” category on Tuesday and Wednesday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours and considered the official AQI of the day.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

“AQI is forecasted to stay in the severe category on 24th December but thereafter marginally improve to the higher end of very poor on 25th December, due to slightly better ventilation conditions, and further improvement by 26th December is forecasted,” SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), the government-run monitoring agency, said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The speed of surface-level winds in Delhi is “low”, which aids in accumulation of pollutants. Faster surface winds help in the dispersion of pollutants.

Also, “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “low”. This also leads to accumulation of pollutants near the surface.