Delhi’s air quality almost ‘severe’

New Delhi

08 December 2020 02:06 IST

Number of fire counts in neighbouring States only 239

The air quality of Delhi was a notch lower than the “severe” category on Monday while that of Noida, Ghaziabad were in the “severe” category and Gurugram in the “very poor” category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The national capital’s air quality is expected to improve on Tuesday and stay in the “very poor” category.

“Due to marginally better ventilation conditions, the AQI is likely to further improve tomorrow. The AQI is likely to stay in the middle-end of the ‘very poor’ category on December 9 and 10,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The AQI of Delhi was 400 on Monday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida were 357, 438, and 422 respectively.

The surface-level winds were calm and the boundary level winds were north-westerly in direction on Monday in Delhi.

The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to PM2.5, a chief pollutant, in Delhi was estimated to be only 1% on Monday. Also, the number of fire counts in neighbouring States were only 239, as per SAFAR.