Delhi’s air likely to deteriorate today: SAFAR

The air quality of Delhi and Noida was in the “very poor” category on Monday and Gurugram’s in “poor” category, according to CPCB. The national capital’s air quality is likely to deteriorate on Tuesday.

“A sharp deterioration ventilation condition is forecasted for the next two days. Hence, AQI is forecasted to deteriorate to the higher end of the ‘very poor’category on December 22. The air quality is likely to stay in the high end of ‘very poor’ on December 23 and December 24,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency, SAFAR.

Though a gradual rise in minimum and maximum temperature is likely in Delhi, surface-level winds may to slow down, SAFAR said. The surface-level winds were already “low” on Monday, which does not help in dispersion of pollutants.

The effect of stubble burning on the city’s air quality was low, but mixing height, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “low”. This also does not aid pollutants from getting dispersed easily.

The AQI of Delhi was 332 on Monday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours.

The values for Gurugram and Noida were 271 and 363 respectively.