Delhi’s air in ‘poor’ category

New Delhi

17 March 2021 01:16 IST

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida was in the “poor” category on Tuesday, said Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“AQI is likely to stay in the ‘moderate’ to lower end of the ‘poor’ category for the next two days. An increase in dust contribution is expected in the coming days. Poor AQI is forecast for March 19,” said government-run monitoring agency, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Advertising

Advertising