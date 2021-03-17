Delhi

Delhi’s air in ‘poor’ category

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida was in the “poor” category on Tuesday, said Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“AQI is likely to stay in the ‘moderate’ to lower end of the ‘poor’ category for the next two days. An increase in dust contribution is expected in the coming days. Poor AQI is forecast for March 19,” said government-run monitoring agency, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2021 1:17:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhis-air-in-poor-category/article34087050.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY