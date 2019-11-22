Delhi’s air has improved in past three years, Javadekar tells RS

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the air quality in Delhi had improved in the past three years. The number of good to moderate air quality days had increased to 175 in 2019, till November 19. The number of good, moderate or satisfactory days had been 159 in 2018, 152 in 2017 and 106 in 2016, he said.

Listing out the efforts taken to reduce pollution in the NCR, Mr. Javadekar said a high-level task force had been set up under the chairmanship of the principal secretary to the Prime Minister in 2017. The task force monitors the implementation of the pollution control measures, he said. A comprehensive action plan and graded response action plan had also been drafted, he said.

During the discussion, several Rajya Sabha members said farmers, who burn crop residue in neighbouring States, should not be blamed alone. Rajya Sabha chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu ended the discussion by reminding members to keep politics out of pollution.

Protest by AAP, Oppn.

However, earlier in the discussion, BJP MP Vijay Goel hit out at the Delhi government over the Capital’s air quality, leading to protests from the Aam Aadmi Party and other Opposition parties. Holding a mask in his hand, Mr. Goel accused the Delhi government of not doing enough to curb air pollution. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the data shared by Mr. Javadekar had showed an improvement in air quality in Delhi.

Speaking on the second day of discussion on air pollution and climate change in the Lower House, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the issue of air pollution has not been given due attention in Parliament. Discussion on the subject picked up after Diwali and even then was mostly restricted to the conditions in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, he noted. He added that as per media reports, over 44% of schoolchildren in Delhi have irreversible lung damage due to air pollution.

“A foreign correspondent working in Delhi previously opted to leave the Capital due to the air pollution here which was bad for his children’s health. So it is time that we put aside our political differences on the subject of pollution and start working together,” he said.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said that while nobody expected India to achieve an open defecation-free status, “but we did it and in the same way the problem of air pollution shall also be solved”.

Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N. K. Premachandran from Kerala noted that the Central government has to take a hard look at allowing pollution under the “pretext” of ease of doing business.