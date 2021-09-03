Delhiites wake up to yet another rainy day

A scene during rain in the city on Thursday morning.

Highest rainfall in 24-hr period for Sept. in 19 years

Delhiites woke up to heavy showers on Thursday morning that soon subsided and led to a cloudy day with only traces of rainfall recorded after 9 a.m.

For the 24-hour period ending at 9 a.m. on Thursday, the city recorded 117.7 mm rainfall — the highest rainfall in a 24-hour period for September in 19 years. The previous highest was on the day before when the city recorded 112.1 mm rainfall.

The Capital had last recorded such heavy rain in September 2002 — when it recorded 126.8 mm.

The maximum temperature in the Capital settled at 32.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 23.7 both of which was two degrees below normal for the season.

The Met department forecast a generally cloudy sky for September 2 with light to moderate rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 32 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Waterlogging was reported from across the city — Azad Market underpass, Ring Road near WHO building, ITO, near AIIMS flyover on Aurobindo Marg, Palam underpass, Safdarjung, near India Gate, Nangloi, and Rohtak Road among others — that lead to traffic congestion.

“Traffic movement is closed at Azad market underpass [both carriageway] due to waterlogging. Traffic is affected from Nangloi to Mundka [both carriageway] due to waterlogging,” the traffic police tweeted.