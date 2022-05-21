Delhiites wake up to cloudy morning, minimum temperature settles at 29 degrees Celsius

Representational Image | Photo Credit: The Hindu

May 21, 2022 11:51 IST

The weather officer has also issued a yellow alert -- 'watch' the weather and calls for administrators to 'be updated' — for May 23 and May 24.

With showers and thunderstorms overnight, Delhiites woke up to a cloudy morning with minimum temperature settling at 29 degrees Celsius on May 21.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

By May 22, pre-monsoon rain may get slightly intense in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), and continue till May 24. Thus, temperatures may witness a significant drop over the entire Delhi-NCR, a Skymet weather report said.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm, dust storm and gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely in Delhi-NCR and the adjoining areas.

Light intensity rains are expected over isolated regions in the city, the bulletin said.

Partly cloudy sky and drizzle are likely to keep the mercury in check over the subsequent two to three days, according to the IMD.