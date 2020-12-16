Delhiites to get relief from cold by end of week: IMD

Cold wave conditions prevailed in the national capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling three degrees below normal at 5.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum was four notches below normal at 18.6 degrees Celsius.
Lowest maximum temperature
The weather station at Palam recorded a maximum of 16.2 degrees celsius, which was the coldest part of the city during the day, while the Lodhi Road station, at 4.8 degrees celsius, recorded the lowest minimum. On Tuesday, the minimum was 4.1 degrees celsius and maximum 18.5 degrees celsius – both the lowest recorded this season so far.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast that cold wave conditions are likely to persist for around 24-48 hours with relief likely only after Friday. Dense fog was also reported in the city on Wednesday morning, with the visibility falling to below 100 metres at Palam.
Cold wave and cold day conditions are being experienced in the Capital as cold winds are blowing towards the plains from the Himalayas that received fresh snow due to the influence of a Western Disturbance, said the weatherman.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath