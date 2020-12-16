Delhiites to get relief from cold by end of week: IMD

Minimum temp. on Wednesday

Cold wave conditions prevailed in the national capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling three degrees below normal at 5.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum was four notches below normal at 18.6 degrees Celsius.

Lowest maximum temperature

The weather station at Palam recorded a maximum of 16.2 degrees celsius, which was the coldest part of the city during the day, while the Lodhi Road station, at 4.8 degrees celsius, recorded the lowest minimum. On Tuesday, the minimum was 4.1 degrees celsius and maximum 18.5 degrees celsius – both the lowest recorded this season so far.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that cold wave conditions are likely to persist for around 24-48 hours with relief likely only after Friday. Dense fog was also reported in the city on Wednesday morning, with the visibility falling to below 100 metres at Palam.

Cold wave and cold day conditions are being experienced in the Capital as cold winds are blowing towards the plains from the Himalayas that received fresh snow due to the influence of a Western Disturbance, said the weatherman.