Delhiites take to police’s Twitter handle for queries and clarifications

Queries related to issuance of “curfew passes”, problems faced by delivery boys, and documents required for commuting were some of concerns raised by people on Twitter after Delhi Police on Tuesday said it will be responding to queries regarding the curbs in the Capital through social media.

“Hi! Delhi. If you have any question on the #Lockdown, tweet your query with the hashtag #LockdownQuery between 5-6 PM today and we will answer it for you. #StayAtHomeSaveLives," the Delhi Police tweeted using its official handle earlier in the day.

Following this, several people posted their queries on Twitter using #LockdownQuery and tagged Delhi Police. When people asked Delhi Police about food and medicine delivery boys being thrashed by policemen at barricades, a senior police officer said that any such issue will be taken care of in future and fresh instructions will be issued regarding it.

Most of the queries were related to the requirement of “curfew passes” and procedure for procuring the same. While those engaged in essential services associated with e-pharmacies and food delivery queried: “@DelhiPolice Details of Curfew Pass required: What is the process of acquiring curfew pass? How many curfew passes can be allotted to person or company? What is the validity of a curfew pass?What if the curfew pass is misused?#LockdownQuery,” Arusa Chikersal posted on Twitter.

The police immediately stated that movement passes are issued by respective district DCP office and all should carry copy of documents to show the essential nature of work. “Do not misuse it as the restrictions are for your own safety & for the safety of entire community. Passes are valid till March 31,” the police instructed.

To a query posted by Jeetesh Kapoor, a pharmaceutical company owner, regarding curfew passes, the police stated that vehicles transporting essential goods and commodities are allowed to ply within Delhi without any restrictions. To various queries posted by people working in bank and telecom sectors, the police stated “people involved in essential services like hospitals, banks, ATMs, e-commerce of essential items, milk delivery, kirana stores, take away from restaurants, print/electronic media are allowed to move within Delhi on the basis of their official duty ID cards.”

Another posed a clarification regarding medical assistance: “My father is a kidney failure patient and my parents therefore have to travel twice a week [Wednesday & Saturday] from Greater Noida to Delhi for dialysis.” The Delhi Police instructed to get the pass issued. The police also shared a helpline number +91-11-23469526 in case of assistance. To another query on private security agencies, police said they are part of the essential services and they are required to carry their ID cards and be in uniform.