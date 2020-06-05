Delhiites take cautious steps towards a return to routine life

Several residents, who have started venturing out after various lockdown curbs were recently lifted, said on Friday that even though fear and apprehension about COVID-19 remains, a perpetual state of lockdown cannot be the “new normal”.

Local markets and tea stalls are seeing the gradual return of their regular customers. Evening gatherings are now taking place in bigger circles to adhere to social distancing norms.

Development researcher Sayan Kundu said, “I have started stepping out of my house, and have been occasionally meeting smalls groups of friends for lunch or dinner. Even though I am apprehensive of the daily spike in cases, I realise that an endless lockdown cannot be the new normal. We need to strike a balance. I ensure my safety by following all hygiene and safety guidelines.”

With COVID-19 cases continuing to see sharp spikes on a daily basis, the people venturing out said they made sure to take all precautions before stepping out.

Krishna Kumar Rai, 24, who recently took a cab to work, said that the vehicle was adequately sanitised and the driver was aware of social distancing norms.

“Later, I took an auto which was also well sanitised and had a plastic curtain divider between the driver and the passengers. Even though the fear of the virus still prevails, people are now slowly venturing out and in my experience, most of them are taking proper precautionary measures,” Mr. Rai said.

Sunil Jain, who works in the private sector, said: “With offices, markets and other facilities gradually reopening, how much longer can people remain indoors? While it is true that cases are rising on a daily basis, our lives cannot be in lockdown mode forever. One has to ultimately step out and get used to this situation.”

Delhi University student Mounica Sreesai said, “The continuing rise in cases is scary. I try to be as careful while stepping out. With the government opening up almost everything, its almost as if life has returned to normal. Large crowds are now seen at various places, except now everyone wears a mask or has a cloth tied around his/her face. I am not sure when or how this is going to end or how we will learn to live with it, but the government not doing random testing and not taking enough measures to implement precautionary measures is snowballing the fear people have of the outside world.”