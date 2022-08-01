Delhiites have too many ‘bad characters’ for company

Police records list over 14,000 habitual offenders in the Capital

For a person to be designated as a ‘bad character’, he or she has to be charged with direct involvement in at least three or more heinous or non-heinous crimes. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Among policing stratagems to combat and investigate crime is the ‘bad character’ dossier on every Station House Officer’s (SHO) desk. Essentially a police term for habitual offenders, ‘bad characters’ are the first ones to get rounded up in the event of any brawl, violence or crime in an area. And the Capital has quite a handful of them – over 14,000 across its 11 districts, according to records.

Delhi Police data show the Outer district as having the most number of ‘bad characters’ (1,634) followed by the North East district (1,587). Senior police officers said several police stations across the city have hundreds of designated ‘bad characters’ under their jurisdiction. The number changes – sometimes going down, mostly up – according to the discretion of an area SHO.

For a person to be designated as a ‘bad character’, he or she has to be charged with direct involvement in at least three or more heinous or non-heinous crimes.

Dedicated dossier

“A separate file is created for a bad character with details of the person’s personal and professional background, family history, the types of crimes recently involved in, etc. The SHO looks at the overall profile of the person and the possibility of him or her indulging in the same crime again before moving an application before the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to designate him or her as a ‘bad character’,” a senior police officer said. “If we find sufficient reason to believe that the person is a threat to other residents of the area and might breach peace, we move an application for the tag,” an SHO-level officer explained.

Once tagged, a team of beat constables is deployed to maintain surveillance on the person in question and keep tabs on movement and on fresh cases against him or her. ‘Bad characters’ need to seek permission to travel out of the area police station jurisdiction limits; if they flee without notice, a team is deployed to trace them. Police officers said when such a person is arrested in any case, they probe various angles such as the accused’s links with gangsters and organised gangs or terror networks, if any.

Tag removal

While there are attendant drawbacks such as an automatic ineligibility for government jobs and difficulty in obtaining government-issued documents such as passports, the ‘bad character’ label isn’t necessarily for a lifetime. A person could be rid of it by the SHO (with the DCP’s nod) on grounds of good conduct. “If the person has not been involved recently in any criminal activity, we remove the name from the list,” said a police officer.

The tag is also removed if the ‘bad character’ is convicted and gets sentenced for seven years or more since the person would then be behind bars and no longer in a position to influence witnesses or pose a threat to society.

While persons cannot approach the police to shed the tag, one has the option of judicial recourse. That’s precisely what Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan has done after Delhi Police labelled him a ‘bad character’ when he opposed an anti-encroachment drive of the then South Delhi Municipal Corporation in his area in May this year.

The SHO of Jamia Nagar Police Station had moved an application stating that Khan had 19 previous involvements across various police stations in the city, mostly relating to rioting, threatening, intimidation and causing enmity between different groups.