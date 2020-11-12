Delhiites get respite from ‘severe’ pollution, but it may not last long

Hot mix plants told to close till Nov. 17; air quality may dip tomorrow, says SAFAR

The air quality of Delhi and Noida improved to ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday after remaining in the ‘severe’ category for six consecutive days while Gurugram’s air quality entered ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The CPCB has also directed hot mix plants and stone crushers to remain closed in Delhi-NCR till November 17.

The air quality of Delhi is expected to again deteriorate on Friday.

Very high air pollution levels can cause respiratory illness on “prolonged exposure”, said the CPCB.

Farm fires

“Punjab and Haryana must take immediate stringent action to curb stubble burning. Biomass burning in Delhi and other NCR towns must also be strictly checked,” the order said.

The CPCB also said that different agencies must ensure compliance of court orders regarding ban on sale and use of firecrackers.

“Easterly winds are forecast in the first half of tomorrow [Thursday], which is likely to improve Air Quality Index (AQI) further towards the middle-end of the ‘very poor’ category, which would be short-lived. Deterioration is expected on Friday towards the higher end of ‘very poor’ category. This is mainly due to expected calm winds and a shift towards north-westerly direction,” said government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) in a statement.

The PM2.5 level in Delhi was 170.5 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday — about three times the safe limit of 60 ug/m3, as per Indian standards.

The 24-hour average AQI of Delhi was 344 on Wednesday, the values for Gurugram and Noida were 288 and 309, respectively.

The stubble burning fire count in Haryana, Punjab, and neighbouring border regions of Delhi reduced slightly to reach 4,528 on Tuesday.

The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to PM2.5, a chief pollutant, in Delhi reduced to around 3% on Wednesday, as per SAFAR.