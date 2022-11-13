Delhiites can pay salary of yoga teachers for classes: CM

Chief Minister launches WhatsApp number where citizens can message if they are willing to pay salary of one or multiple yoga teachers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that citizens can now pay for the salary of yoga teachers who work under the government.

He announced a WhatsApp number, 7277972779, where people can message if they are willing to pay salary of one or multiple yoga teachers, under a Delhi government scheme to provide yoga classes.

“We can perhaps directly connect people to these teachers, or we can take the cheque from these people and pay the yoga teachers,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Free yoga classes for citizens had become a political flashpoint between the AAP-led Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

In December last year, the CM launched the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme, under which all Delhi citizens can get free yoga training at their doorstep six days a week.

On October 31, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced that officers had been threatened to issue directions to discontinue the classes.

On November 1, the CM announced that free yoga classes for citizens will continue and claimed that despite disruptions by the BJP and L-G, he will not let any government scheme be affected.

“Yoga classes will not be stopped. I appeal to all yoga teachers, please take classes tomorrow. Even if I have to go door-to-door with a begging bowl and beg for money, I will, and make your payments. Yoga classes won’t be stopped,” he had said.

‘Sukesh should be BJP’s star campaigner’

Meanwhile, Mr. Kejrwal attacked the BJP, saying it should make alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar its president as he is their “star campaigner” now.

He also said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have turned into “film production companies”.

“The ED Director is not the director of an investigative agency, but is a film director. The CBI Director is not a director of an investigative agency, but a film director. PMO produces films, scripts are written here, and they direct films. Stories better than Bollywood are now written in ED and CBI offices,” the AAP chief said.