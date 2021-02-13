Delhiites can expect warmer week as temperature to touch 30o Celsius

The maximum temperature in the Capital was 27.4 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees warmer than normal for the season, and the minimum settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius on Friday.
The maximum temperature, according to the forecast by the IMD, is likely to rise steadily and touch 30 degree Celsius mark by February 16.
There was moderate fog on Friday morning and dense to very dense fog is likely to lower visibility over the next few days as well. The forecast for February 13 shows “partly cloudy sky with dense fog in the morning”. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.
Fog is likely to impact most parts of northern India with the forecast saying “dense to very dense fog in isolated/some pockets of Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours of February 13, 14 and 15”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath