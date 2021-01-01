Delhiites breathed better air in December this year than 2019

New Delhi

01 January 2021 00:25 IST

Steps taken in the past few years led to dip in pollution: CPCB

The air quality of December this year was better than last year in terms of the number of days of “severe” air pollution and average daily air quality index (AQI), according to an analysis of the Central Pollution Control Committee (CPCB) data.

In 2019, there were eight “severe” pollution days in December, but there were only four “severe” pollution days during the same period this year.

Also, the average daily AQI in December was slightly less this year, compared to last year. This year the value was 331.8, while the same was 337.29 in 2019. A higher value of AQI indicates more pollution.

“Measures taken in the past few years such as closure of Badarpur Thermal Power Plant, opening of Eastern Peripheral Expressway and converting industries to PNG has led to the decrease in pollution,” CPCB chairman Shiv Das Meena told The Hindu.

Due to the lockdown-related restrictions, initially, lesser number of vehicles were on the road and most of the industries were closed. This had led to better air quality, but the gains did not last long.

Polluted November

For instance, the air quality of Delhi in November this year was worse than 2019. November this year had more number of days on which the air pollution was “severe” compared to 2019 and 2018.

Apart from the amount pollutants, meteorological factors such as wind speed, temperature, and mixing layer height heavily affects the air quality.

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram and Noida was “very poor” on Thursday, as per CPCB data. The national capital’s air quality is expected to deteriorate to “very poor to severe” on Friday.

“Very poor to ‘severe’ AQI is forecast on January 1. Calm wind-low ventilated condition is likely to extend for the first two days of New Year. A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the region by January 3. Improved surface winds speed, ventilation and rainfall are likely to bring relief,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The AQI of Delhi was 347 on Thursday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 317 and 369 respectively.